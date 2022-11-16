UK Prime Minister Offers Poland Help in Investigation of Fallen Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a phone call offered his assistance to Polish President Andrzej Duda in the investigation of missiles fallen on the territory of Poland, Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, two missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish Foreign Ministry said that it were Russian-made missiles.

"President Duda updated on the Polish investigation efforts, and the Prime Minister offered any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened," the UK government said late on Tuesday.

Sunak also "reiterated the UK's solidarity with Poland" and sent his condolences to the families of the victims, according to the statement.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, no strikes against Ukraine were delivered near the Polish border during that time and the photos circulated in media have nothing to do with Russian weapons.

The US officials, in turn, said that there is not enough evidence at the moment to make a sound judgment on the use of Article 5 (an attack against one is an attack against all) of NATO Charter.