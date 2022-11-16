UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Offers Poland Help In Investigation Of Fallen Missiles

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 11:40 AM

UK Prime Minister Offers Poland Help in Investigation of Fallen Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a phone call offered his assistance to Polish President Andrzej Duda in the investigation of missiles fallen on the territory of Poland, Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, two missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish Foreign Ministry said that it were Russian-made missiles.

"President Duda updated on the Polish investigation efforts, and the Prime Minister offered any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened," the UK government said late on Tuesday.

Sunak also "reiterated the UK's solidarity with Poland" and sent his condolences to the families of the victims, according to the statement.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, no strikes against Ukraine were delivered near the Polish border during that time and the photos circulated in media have nothing to do with Russian weapons.

The US officials, in turn, said that there is not enough evidence at the moment to make a sound judgment on the use of Article 5 (an attack against one is an attack against all) of NATO Charter.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Poland Border Media All Government

Recent Stories

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 minutes ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

31 minutes ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.