UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Offers Solidarity, Support To India After Devastating Glacier Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

UK Prime Minister Offers Solidarity, Support to India After Devastating Glacier Flooding

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the Indian people after a Himalayan glacier burst caused devastating flooding in the state of Uttarakhand, and offered any support needed.

"My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," Johnson wrote on his Twitter account.

Fifty people are feared dead as a result of the breaking of Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, sources in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the sources, the victims were trapped in a tunnel at the Rishi Ganga power project site when the glacier struck.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, police told the news 18 broadcaster, while about 150 people are missing. At the same time, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), seven people have died and 170 are still missing after the disaster.

Later on Sunday, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived in the village of Raini in the Tapovan area, where the disaster took place, to monitor the situation. He was briefed by locals, the ITBP forces and military.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, meanwhile, told reporters two ITBP teams arrived at the spot and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force were rushed from Dehradun, the northern state's capital. The official added that three more teams with air forces' helicopters would be sent until the end of the day.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Twitter Died Same United Kingdom SITE Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Maltese Minister for Foreign A ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys two bomb-laden ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

4 hours ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

4 hours ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.