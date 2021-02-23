UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Optimistic But Says He Cannot Guarantee Lockdown Ends By June 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

UK Prime Minister Optimistic But Says He Cannot Guarantee Lockdown Ends by June 21

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he is "very optimistic" on meeting the government's target of fully lifting the COVID-19 legal limits on social contact by June 21, but admitted that nothing can be guaranteed.

"I'm hopeful but obviously nothing can be guaranteed and it all depends on the way we continue to be prudent and continue to follow the guidance in each stage," Johnson told reporters during a visit to a school in south London.

On Monday, the prime minister announced the government's roadmap out of the lockdown in England, calling it a "one-way road to freedom."

The easing of the COVID-19 restrictions will start on March 8, when schools will reopen, and two people from different households will be allowed to meet outdoors.

On March 29, six people, or two households, will be able to meet outdoors, while non-essential retail shops and outdoor hospitality venues are due to open from April 12.

The dateline for lifting all current limits on social contact is June 21.

Asked about the chance to meet the June 21 target, Johnson said his optimism relies on the success of the vaccination campaign.

"Because science has given us this way of creating a whole shield around our population, we can really look at that June 21 date with some optimism. That's how I´d put it. I´m very optimistic that we would be able to get that," he said.

According to official data, more than 17.7 million people in the UK had already been given a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the government hopes that by July 31, all the adult population in the country had had the possibility of getting a jab.

When asked if those who have been immunized would receive a vaccine certificate, Johnson said that the government would be looking at it, because "there are deep and complex issues that we need to explore."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Road London United Kingdom March April June July All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

4 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

18 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

33 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

37 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

38 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.