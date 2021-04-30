UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister, Other Foreign Leaders Offer Condolences To Israel Over Festival Tragedy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other members of the international community on Friday extended sympathies to the Israeli people after a stampede during a religious festival in Israel left multiple fatalities.

"Devastating scenes at the Lag B'Omer festival in Israel. My thoughts are with the Israeli people and those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

His sentiment was shared by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who also expressed his condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

"I am deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in #Israel at the #MountMeron #ceremony for Lag Ba'omer. I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish a full & swift recovery to those injured," he tweeted.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent a message to to his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, expressing support and wishing quick recovery to those injured.

The European Union, as well as Russian, Austrian, Greek and French foreign ministries also offered their condolences to Israel over the tragic incident.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent Rivlin a letter with condolences.

"President Reuven Rivlin received a letter of condolence today from the chairman of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in connection with the tragedy at Mount Meron. Abbas expressed regret over 'the tragedy that claimed dozens of lives,' adding that 'we [Palestinians] pray for the victims and hope for soon recovery of the injured,'" Rivlin's office said in a statement.

The death toll from the stampede climbed to 45 and the number of injured people reached 150 during the celebration of the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron, where according to police, up to 100,000 people had gathered.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday national day of mourning after the Mount Meron tragedy.

