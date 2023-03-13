UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Plans To Increase Defense Spending To 2.5% Of GDP - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to set a goal to increase the country's defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, but this spending will be revised only after 2025, the government said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister will also set out an ambition to increase defence spending to 2.

5% of GDP in the longer term, and the UK will lead a conversation with Allies on future posture and burden sharing at the NATO Summit in Lithuania this summer. We will review defence spending after 2025 in light of this ambition," the government said in a statement.

