UK Prime Minister Pledges $12.2Mln to Help Restore Amazon Rainforest After Fires

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Monday to donate 10 million Pounds ($12.2 million ) to help restore the Amazon rainforest which has been ravaged by forest fires.

The fires in the Amazon have been underway for three weeks and have drawn international attention. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on world leaders ahead of the G7 summit to prioritize the putting out of the wildfires destroying the Amazon.

According to a statement Johnson released at the G7 summit in the French resort city of Biarritz, the money will be made available immediately.

Additionally, Johnson plans to announce at the summit the UK government's commitment to increase spending on various climate change initiatives, including directing 7 million pounds on efforts to protect and clean the ocean from pollution and plastic.

The Amazon rainforest, which produces about 20 percent of the Earth's atmosphere's oxygen, is burning from wildfires at a record rate.

Environmental activists have been staging protests at Brazilian embassies worldwide and accusing pro-business Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of supporting farmers who are burning the rainforest to expand farming land.