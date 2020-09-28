UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Pledges To Protect 30 Percent Of Land By 2030

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Thirty percent of UK's land will be protected by 2030 as part of the government's plans to put nature and biodiversity on a road to recovery, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday at a virtual UN event

"The Prime Minister is committing today (Monday 28 September) to protect 30% of the UK's land by 2030," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

According to the office, an additional four percent, amounting to over 400,000 hectares, will be added to the 26 percent of land that has already been declared as protected areas.

The announcement comes as Johnson is expected to sign later on Monday the Leaders Pledge for Nature, which commits world leaders to take urgent actions to protect wildlife and biodiversity, achieving sustainable food production and implementing nature-based solutions to tackle climate change.

"We must turn these words into action and use them to build momentum, to agree ambitious goals and binding targets," Johnson will say at the virtual event organized by the UN, according to his office.

The prime minister will also call for action to be taken right now, as "we cannot afford dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at a frightening rate."

The official statement says that the UK has played a key role in negotiating the Leaders Pledge for Nature, alongside with the European Union and Costa Rica, and that is driving a campaign to bring other countries on board.

