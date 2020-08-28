UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Praises Japan's Abe For Strengthening Relations Between London, Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

UK Prime Minister Praises Japan's Abe for Strengthening Relations Between London, Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has greatly contributed to strengthening the relations between London and Tokyo, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday as Abe announced his resignation

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has greatly contributed to strengthening the relations between London and Tokyo, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday as Abe announced his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Abe officially announced his plan to step down, citing health issues. He has already informed the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he is the leader, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito party, which is a part of the ruling coalition.

"@AbeShinzo has achieved great things as PM of Japan - for his country and the world.

Under his stewardship the UK-Japan relationship has gone from strength to strength in trade, defence and our cultural links. Thank you for all your years of service and I wish you good health," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The retiring prime minister is leaving office due to ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that already caused him to abandon the premiership in 2007. Despite those circumstances, he once again assumed the prime minister's chair in 2012 and went on to become the longest-serving Japanese head of government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter London Tokyo United Kingdom Japan All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

21 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

26 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.