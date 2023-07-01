Open Menu

UK Prime Minister Preparing New Migration Partnership With Italy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is working on a new deal with Italy to curb the influx of migrants across the Mediterranean, The Telegraph reports.

Sunak sent the United Kingdom's most senior civil servant, Simon Case, to Italy in mid-June to meet with Italian government officials to discuss the new "strategic migration partnership" between the UK and Italy, the newspaper said on Friday.

The deal is meant to boost intelligence-sharing on people smugglers, joint operations, and work by Italian and British border forces and national crime agencies, The Telegraph specified.

On Thursday, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that the government's plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda to deter irregular arrivals by boat was illegal, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

The UN Refugee Agency said on Thursday that it wanted the United Kingdom to cooperate with its European neighbors to agree on "humane, efficient, and cost-effective" asylum procedures.

