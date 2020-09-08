UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Promised To Scrap EU Withdrawal Deal If No Trade Pact Reached - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:46 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to anti-EU lawmakers that the withdrawal deal with the bloc could be repealed if no pact was reached on free trade, a senior pro-Brexit Tory legislator said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to anti-EU lawmakers that the withdrawal deal with the bloc could be repealed if no pact was reached on free trade, a senior pro-Brexit Tory legislator said Tuesday.

Talks on a future UK-EU trade relationship entered the last round on Tuesday, with Johnson threatening to walk out if no deal were reached by mid-October. The transition period expires in December.

Bernard Jenkin, the chair of the House of Commons Liaison Committee and head of a small panel of euroskeptic Conservatives called the European Research Group, wrote in an article for the Diplomat magazine that they voted for the withdrawal deal in January because they were told it could be ditched.

"We made clear, however, that this agreement was barely 'tolerable' and only voted for it against assurances given by government: that it was just a starting point for negotiations; that it would be superseded by a full FTA; and, if needs be, could be repudiated," he pointed out.

The UK expects the free trade deal to open up the EU's tariff-free services market in return for taking in its surplus goods, allow for mutual recognition of professional qualifications and full regulatory autonomy, delivering on the pledge to take back control from Brussels.

"The PM and our 2019 manifesto both made clear we will 'take back control of our laws' but it is becoming clear the EU may still not accept this and perhaps never intended for the WA [withdrawal agreement] to be superseded," Jenkin added.

A failure to untangle the UK from EU rules and end what he called "permanent transition" will leave the country with two options: to legislate to nullify the direct effect of the EU laws or repudiate the agreement if the EU insists on the terms "beyond what is reasonable," he concluded.

