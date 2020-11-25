UK Prime Minister Promises Father Christmas to Deliver Presents This Year Despite Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that Father Christmas will be packing and delivering presents to children this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictive measures.

The remarks came in response to yet another letter Johnson had received from a child asking about Father Christmas' plans this year.

"I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas!" Johnson said on Twitter in response to the letter.

On Tuesday, Johnson said that upcoming Christmas would not be normal amid the health crisis.

He also confirmed that the current four-week lockdown will definitely end on December 2, and that it will not be renewed. England will return to the tiered system of restrictions that were imposed before November 6.

After December 3, outdoor sports can resume and collective worship and weddings will be allowed, shops carrying non-essential goods, gyms, leisure facilities and hairdressers will reopen across England, and up to six people from different households can meet outdoors, according to the prime minister.