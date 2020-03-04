UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Recognizes Hardships Ankara Faces In Supporting Syrian Refugees - Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

UK Prime Minister Recognizes Hardships Ankara Faces in Supporting Syrian Refugees - Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday acknowledged Turkey's difficulties in sheltering Syrian refugees during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister's office said.

As tensions in Syria's Idlib have been mounting, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flow of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU. Over the past three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border were thwarted by the Greek border police.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey today ... He expressed his condolences for the loss of Turkish life in Syria last week and underlined the UK's continued support for Turkey ... The leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the Prime Minister acknowledged the heavy burden that Turkey continues to shoulder in supporting Syrian refugees," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Erdogan thanked Johnson for London's support of Turkey at NATO and the UN Security Council. The sides agreed to stay in touch.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Police United Nations Syria Turkey London Idlib United Kingdom Tayyip Erdogan Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

22 minutes ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

2 hours ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister lauds OIC for extending unwavering ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Qalandars gets first win of HBL PSL by beat ..

1 hour ago

Two Russians in UAE Diagnosed With COVID-19 Infect ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.