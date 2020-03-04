UK Prime Minister Recognizes Hardships Ankara Faces in Supporting Syrian Refugees - Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday acknowledged Turkey's difficulties in sheltering Syrian refugees during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister's office said.

As tensions in Syria's Idlib have been mounting, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flow of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU. Over the past three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border were thwarted by the Greek border police.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey today ... He expressed his condolences for the loss of Turkish life in Syria last week and underlined the UK's continued support for Turkey ... The leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the Prime Minister acknowledged the heavy burden that Turkey continues to shoulder in supporting Syrian refugees," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Erdogan thanked Johnson for London's support of Turkey at NATO and the UN Security Council. The sides agreed to stay in touch.