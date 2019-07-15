UK Prime Minister Refuses to Support Media Workers' Right to Publishing Leaks - Reports

UK Prime Minister Theresa May refused to voice support for journalists' right to publish leaks after a row over UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch's leaked diplomatic cables, which led to his resignation, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May refused to voice support for journalists' right to publish leaks after a row over UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch's leaked diplomatic cables, which led to his resignation, local media reported on Monday.

On Friday, the UK Metropolitan Police opened a probe into the leak of excerpts from confidential cables that Darroch had sent to London in which he described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that Trump could end up in "disgrace." Darroch also described Trump as inept, insecure and incompetent. Also on Friday, UK police urged newspapers to avoid publishing the leaked diplomatic cables.

May's spokesman refused to make a statement urging the police to avoid interfering with newspapers' right to freely form their editorial policies, limiting himself to saying she "believed in a free press." The prime minister's office also slammed those behind the leak and warned them of "consequences."

"The leak was completely unacceptable and the person who leaked the documents should now face the consequences.

I'm not going to comment on an ongoing investigation and it's important that the police are now able to get on with their work," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Independent newspaper.

On July 6, the Daily Mail newspaper published excerpts from Darroch's confidential memos in which he speaks critically of the US government. The envoy resigned on Wednesday, a day after Trump in a tweet called him "a very stupid guy." According to media reports, Darroch quit because Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and the front-runner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, refused to back him during a Conservative leadership tv debate.

On Saturday, the UK foreign secretary and Tory leadership contender, Jeremy Hunt, said that journalists were absolutely eligible to publish leaks of secret information. However, he admitted that the leaks had damaged UK-US relations and urged to bring the person responsible for them to account.