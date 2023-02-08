UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option Of Military Assistance To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:35 PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option of Military Assistance to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he did not rule out any options in providing military assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he did not rule out any options in providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"We have been discussing fighter combat aircrafts today," Sunak said at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy." Nothing is off the table."

Sunak also said that he had spoken with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, among other things, about providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons than Kiev currently had.

