UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Says Will Fight For Unity As New Scottish Leader Vows To Deliver Independence

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday he would fight to keep Scotland in the union as the Scottish National Party looks ready for a new shot at independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday he would fight to keep Scotland in the union as the Scottish National Party looks ready for a new shot at independence.

Scotland's ruling SNP declared Humza Yousaf the winner of its leadership contest earlier in the day. The former Scottish health minister said in a victory speech that he had a goal of "delivering independence for our nation."

Sunak said shortly before the election result was announced that he was passionate about the union and what the United Kingdom stood for as a whole.

"It is inspiring and I will fight very hard to protect it everyday that I am in this job," he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph daily.

Humza Yousaf promised to his supporters that this will be the generation that delivers independence to Scotland. He was elected as Scotland's new first minister after securing 48.2% of the vote in the second round. Scots voted against leaving the UK in the 2014 referendum.

