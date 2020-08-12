UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister 'Saddened' By Train Derailment In Scotland's Aberdeenshire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

UK Prime Minister 'Saddened' by Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Wednesday that he was 'saddened' to learn of the train derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire that has reportedly left at least one person dead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Wednesday that he was 'saddened' to learn of the train derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire that has reportedly left at least one person dead.

"I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that a major incident has been declared and that multiple people had suffered serious injuries.

According to The Scotsman newspaper, two people are feared to have been killed in the incident, which took place just before 10:00 [09:00 GMT] near the town of Stonehaven as the train turned back after encountering a landslide.

The train is believed to have left the tracks and burst into flames. Emergency services are continuing to assist at the scene, according to domestic media reports.

Some regions of eastern Scotland were hit with torrential rain overnight that led to flash flooding and landslides. According to the Met Office, more than three inches of rain fell in a matter of hours, as severe thunderstorms brought heavy downpours.

