UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Says Biden's Emissions Target Commitment 'Game-Changer' For World

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:06 PM

UK Prime Minister Says Biden's Emissions Target Commitment 'Game-Changer' for World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's announcement to commit the United States to a roughly 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 was a "game-changer" for the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's announcement to commit the United States to a roughly 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 was a "game-changer" for the world.

Opening the ongoing Leaders Summit on Climate, Biden said that the US would aim to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, according to 2005 levels.

"The commitment from @POTUS today to cut US emissions by 50-52% by 2030 is a game-changer. It will have a transformative impact in the global fight against climate change," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Later in the afternoon, the UK prime minister addressed the leaders' summit and stressed that taking measures to combat climate change would also create jobs and growth for the global economy.

"It's vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive politically-correct green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it ... this is about growth and jobs, and I think the president [Biden] was absolutely right to stress that," Johnson remarked.

The prime minister also said that it was possible for countries to grow their economies at the same time as reducing carbon dioxide emissions, citing the UK economy's 73% growth since 1990. Over the same period, the UK has cut carbon dioxide emissions by 42%, Johnson added.

During the summit session on Thursday afternoon, several other prominent global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also expressed their commitment to take further steps to tackle climate change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Twitter German Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom United States Angela Merkel Gas All From Jobs

Recent Stories

4 dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Afghan envoy calls on Chief of Army Staff

2 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada on Track to 'Blow Past' Old 30 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin&#039;s president on ..

10 minutes ago

DC Sibi orders to take action against absent docto ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev's Calls to Sever Ties With Russia Aim to Shor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.