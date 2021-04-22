UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's announcement to commit the United States to a roughly 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 was a "game-changer" for the world

Opening the ongoing Leaders Summit on Climate, Biden said that the US would aim to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, according to 2005 levels.

Opening the ongoing Leaders Summit on Climate, Biden said that the US would aim to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, according to 2005 levels.

"The commitment from @POTUS today to cut US emissions by 50-52% by 2030 is a game-changer. It will have a transformative impact in the global fight against climate change," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Later in the afternoon, the UK prime minister addressed the leaders' summit and stressed that taking measures to combat climate change would also create jobs and growth for the global economy.

"It's vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive politically-correct green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it ... this is about growth and jobs, and I think the president [Biden] was absolutely right to stress that," Johnson remarked.

The prime minister also said that it was possible for countries to grow their economies at the same time as reducing carbon dioxide emissions, citing the UK economy's 73% growth since 1990. Over the same period, the UK has cut carbon dioxide emissions by 42%, Johnson added.

During the summit session on Thursday afternoon, several other prominent global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also expressed their commitment to take further steps to tackle climate change.