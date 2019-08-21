UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Says Brussels Still Thinks Parliament May Block Brexit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the European Union still believes that the UK parliament could block Brexit, something that complicates negotiations on the backstop issue.

Earlier in the day, Johnson suggested in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk that leadership from both sides should introduce alternative arrangements before the end of the post-Brexit transition period to avoid the backstop, which would keep Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union if London and Brussels failed to reach a deal.

"One thing that slightly complicates the picture is that our EU friends still clearly think that there is a possibility that parliament will block Brexit. As long as they think there's a possibility that parliament will block Brexit, they're unlikely to be minded to make the concessions that we need, so it's going to take a bit of patience," Johnson told the Sky news broadcaster.

Johnson said on Monday that London would be prepared to leave the European Union by October 31 in both deal and no-deal cases, and pledged to continue talks with EU partners to secure an agreeable divorce.

The question of what will happen with the Irish border has remained a stumbling block in the Brexit talks. In November, Brussels and the United Kingdom agreed on a deal that included the so-called backstop, which would be put into effect if no consensus is reached on all the terms of future bilateral relations by the end of the transition period.

