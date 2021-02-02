UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Says Capt Sir Tom Moore Was 'beacon Of Hope'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:35 PM

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'beacon of hope'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called Captain Sir Tom Moore an emblem of global hope after the fundraising lockdown hero contracted Covid-19 and died aged 100

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called Captain Sir Tom Moore an emblem of global hope after the fundraising lockdown hero contracted Covid-19 and died aged 100.

Downing Street said Johnson had spoken with one of Moore's daughters and had ordered the British flag above Number 10 to be flown at half-mast.

"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world," Johnson said in a statement.

