UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'beacon of hope'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called Captain Sir Tom Moore an emblem of global hope after the fundraising lockdown hero contracted Covid-19 and died aged 100.

Downing Street said Johnson had spoken with one of Moore's daughters and had ordered the British flag above Number 10 to be flown at half-mast.

"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world," Johnson said in a statement.