LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the new charges brought by the Myanmar military against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi are "fabricated" and pledged that the United Kingdom will ensure those responsible for the February 1 coup are held to account.

"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights. We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure those responsible for this coup are held to account," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

In a separate statement, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also condemned the charges against Suu Kyi as "politically motivated," and asked for her immediate release.

"The charges against Aung San Suu Kyi are politically motivated, and the latest example of the Myanmar military undermining democratically elected politicians. Aung San Suu Kyi and all other elected politicians arbitrarily held must be released immediately," Raab said in a statement.

As well as Johnson, the foreign secretary said that the UK "and like-minded nations will not ignore these violations and will ensure those responsible are held to account."

Earlier in the month, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest.

Later on, she was charged with violating the country's import and export law after communication equipment was found during a search of her home.

According to media reports, the 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate was furtherly charged on Tuesday with violating the disaster management law.