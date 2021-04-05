UK Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Still Being Assessed

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that no decision has been made yet regarding the introduction of the so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports, arguing that the government is still assessing some "complicated ethical and practical issues."

"There are complicated ethical and practical issues raised by the idea of vaccination status certification. Using vaccination alone, many people for one reason for another may be unable to get the vaccination for medical reasons, perhaps because they're pregnant, so you've got to be very careful in how you handle this," Johnson said during a televised press conference.

The prime minister previously ruled out the introduction of vaccine passports, ruling them as discriminatory, an opinion shared by a large number of lawmakers, including Conservatives, although an Ipsos Moris poll released last week showed that the majority of the UK population supports introducing the certificates for certain activities like traveling abroad, and professions despite recognizing ethical and legal concerns.

Asked if he will put the issue to a vote in Parliament, Johnson said it is too soon to consider to talk about it, but said he will have no doubt in tabling such proposal if a decision is eventually made.

The prime minister gave assurance, however, that vaccine passports would not be used either in step 2 of the roadmap out of the lockdown, which will begin on April 12 with the reopening of outdoor pubs and restaurants, non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers, or phase 3, which will start on May 17.

On international travel, Johnson said he is "hopeful" people can start to travel abroad from mid-May, but warned against the possibility of people re-importing the virus.