UK Prime Minister Says Disagrees But Will Respect Supreme Court Ruling

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:53 PM

UK Prime Minister says disagrees but will respect Supreme Court ruling

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he disagreed with but would respect the Supreme Court ruling which found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he disagreed with but would respect the Supreme Court ruling which found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful.

"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course parliament will come back," he told British broadcasters during a visit to New York.

