UK Prime Minister Says Entirely Right For UK Warship To Sail Off Crimea

Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

UK Prime Minister Says Entirely Right for UK Warship to Sail Off Crimea

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that it was entirely right for a Royal Navy destroyer to be sailing in the Black Sea off Crimea, since the UK government does not recognize Crimea's reunification with Russia and, therefore, Russia's claim to those waters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces had expelled the HMS Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters. While the UK Ministry of Defense rejects Russia's account of the incident, saying it was a peaceful passage and no warning shots were fired, the BBC broadcaster published a video of the destroyer entering the Black Sea that is at odds with the official statements by London.

"These are a matter for the MoD [Ministry of Defence], but if you want my view I think it was wholly appropriate to use international waters. And by the way, the important point is that we don't recognise the Russian annexation of Crimea, this is part of a sovereign Ukrainian territory," Johnson told reporters during a visit to a military camp in the English town of Aldershot.

On Thursday, the Russian government said the actions of the UK warship in the Black Sea were a provocation.

Johnson said, however, that the UK had just vindicated its right to pursue freedom of navigation and take the shortest route between two points.

