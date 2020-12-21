UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Says France´s Freight Ban Only Affects Small Percentage Of Food Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:40 PM

UK Prime Minister Says France´s Freight Ban Only Affects Small Percentage of Food Supply

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the 48-hour ban on travel and freight from the United Kingdom imposed by France out of fear of a new strain of coronavirus identified in south-eastern England only affect a small percentage of food entering the UK.

"These delays are only occurring at Dover, only affect human-handled freight and that is only 20% of the total arriving from or departing to the European continent," Johnson said during a televised press briefing.

Addressing people's fear that the ban will provoke a shortage in UK supermarkets ahead of Christmas, he assured people that the vast majority of food and medical supplies are unaffected.

"It only affects a small percentage of food entering the UK," Johnson said, adding that his government had been preparing for such situation for a while and that he had had "a very good call" with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We both understand each other´s positions and want to resolve theses problems as fast as possible," he said.

On Saturday, the UK government practically put large parts of the country, including London, under another lockdown, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases there had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster.

As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, most countries in Europe and beyond chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Import Europe Christmas France London Dover United Kingdom National University All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

11 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

2 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.