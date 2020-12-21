(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the 48-hour ban on travel and freight from the United Kingdom imposed by France out of fear of a new strain of coronavirus identified in south-eastern England only affect a small percentage of food entering the UK.

"These delays are only occurring at Dover, only affect human-handled freight and that is only 20% of the total arriving from or departing to the European continent," Johnson said during a televised press briefing.

Addressing people's fear that the ban will provoke a shortage in UK supermarkets ahead of Christmas, he assured people that the vast majority of food and medical supplies are unaffected.

"It only affects a small percentage of food entering the UK," Johnson said, adding that his government had been preparing for such situation for a while and that he had had "a very good call" with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We both understand each other´s positions and want to resolve theses problems as fast as possible," he said.

On Saturday, the UK government practically put large parts of the country, including London, under another lockdown, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases there had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster.

As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, most countries in Europe and beyond chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.