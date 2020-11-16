UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Says He Feels 'Great' After Being In Contact With COVID-19 Case

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that he feels "great" and "bursting with antibodies" after he was told to self-isolate for 14 days because he was in contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19.

"It doesn't matter, I'm fit as a butcher's dog, I feel great," Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The prime minister, who contracted the coronavirus back in March and recovered in April, after spending several days in intensive care, said he has been instructed by the National Health Service's Test and Trace system to self-isolate for two weeks.

"Hi folks, the good news is that the NHS Test and Trace is working ever-more efficiently, but the bad news is that they've pinged me and I've got to self-isolate because someone that I was in contact with a few days ago has developed COVID," he said.

On Thursday, Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who later developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson added that "it doesn't matter" he had had the disease and was "bursting with antibodies", but that he has to self-isolate now because that is one of the ways to interrupt the spread of the virus.

The prime minister said that he will continue leading the country by Zoom and other means of electronic communication.

