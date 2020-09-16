UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Says He Has 'every Hope' Of Avoiding No-deal With EU

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had full confidence that Britain and the EU will avoid a cliff-edge "no deal" at the end of this year, but refused to back down on controversial new legislation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had full confidence that Britain and the EU will avoid a cliff-edge "no deal" at the end of this year, but refused to back down on controversial new legislation.

"It's not what this country wants (no deal) and it's not what our EU friends and partners want from us. Therefore I have every hope and expectation that that will not be the outcome," he told MPs.

