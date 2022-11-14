UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday expressed his desire to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia

Upon his arrival in Bali for the summit, Sunak said that he planned to build "some strong relationships" with world leaders, "like President Biden from America and the prime ministers of Japan, Australia and India," while initially he did not mention the Chinese leader.

"President Xi is here and, like all the other leaders, hopefully, I will have a chance to talk to him too," Sunak told Sky news, answering a journalist's question about a possible meeting with the Chinese president.

The G20 summit will be held from November 15-16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Ahead of the summit, Xi held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.