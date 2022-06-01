UK Prime Minister Says It Would Be Irresponsible to Resign Amid Ukrainian Crisis

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that leaving office over the partygate scandal would be an irresponsible decision against the backdrop of spiking prices in the country and the crisis unfolding in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that leaving office over the partygate scandal would be an irresponsible decision against the backdrop of spiking prices in the country and the crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

"I have thought about all these questions a lot as you could imagine and I just cannot see how actually it would be responsible right now given everything that is going on," Johnson was quoted as saying by the Telegraph newspaper.

Johnson pointed out that he remains in office despite multiple calls for his resignation as the United Kingdom has "got huge pressures economically," while responding to the "biggest war in Europe for 80 years."

Tensions are mounting in the UK amid numerous reports that Johnson may soon face a no-confidence vote after losing the overwhelming support of the Conservative Party in the Parliament, the newspaper said.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.