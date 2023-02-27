UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' In Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 10:05 PM

UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

The United Kingdom and the European Union are "beginning a new chapter" in bilateral relations amid joint efforts with other Western countries to provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian aid, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United Kingdom and the European Union are "beginning a new chapter" in bilateral relations amid joint efforts with other Western countries to provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian aid, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

"The UK and the EU may have had our differences in the past, but we are allies, trading partners, and friends � something that we have seen clearly as we joined with others to support Ukraine. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship," Sunak said during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London.

Earlier in the day, von der Leyen arrived in London to discuss the post-Brexit trade arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Ukraine conflict with the UK leadership. Apart from Sunak, the European Commission president is also scheduled to meet with UK King Charles III.

The bilateral relations between the UK and the EU have been rocked by controversy and disputes during the Brexit period. In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted for the country's exit from the bloc; four years later, on January 31, 2020, the UK left the EU after 47 years of membership.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine European Union London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January May June 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Di ..

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviews d ..

2 minutes ago
 World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 b ..

World Bank estimates Turkiye quake damage at $34 bn

5 minutes ago
 Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force ..

Naseebullah Marree condemns attack on Levies Force in Kohlu

2 minutes ago
 40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded sc ..

40,000 students of flood affected areas awarded scholarships, NA told

2 minutes ago
 Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'fu ..

Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University del ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.