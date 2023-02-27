UK Prime Minister Says London, Brussels 'Beginning New Chapter' in Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United Kingdom and the European Union are "beginning a new chapter" in bilateral relations amid joint efforts with other Western countries to provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian aid, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

"The UK and the EU may have had our differences in the past, but we are allies, trading partners, and friends � something that we have seen clearly as we joined with others to support Ukraine. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship," Sunak said during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London.

Earlier in the day, von der Leyen arrived in London to discuss the post-Brexit trade arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Ukraine conflict with the UK leadership. Apart from Sunak, the European Commission president is also scheduled to meet with UK King Charles III.

The bilateral relations between the UK and the EU have been rocked by controversy and disputes during the Brexit period. In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted for the country's exit from the bloc; four years later, on January 31, 2020, the UK left the EU after 47 years of membership.