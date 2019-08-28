Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had asked the Queen's permission to suspend the parliament's work until October 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had asked the Queen's permission to suspend the parliament's work until October 14.

"This morning I spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September, before commencing the second session of this Parliament with a Queen's speech on Monday 14 October," Johnson said in a letter to lawmakers.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, Johnson insisted that there would still be "ample time on both sides of that crucial 17 October summit in parliament for members of parliament to debate the EU, debate Brexit and all the other issues."