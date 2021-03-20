UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Says Received 1st Shot Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

UK Prime Minister Says Received 1st Shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he received the first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid shaken trust in the drug.

The prime minister, who was treated from the coronavirus last April, announced his plan to get the shot earlier this week, as the country is currently vaccinating those over 50, which includes 56-year-old Johnson.

"I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose. Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen. Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much.

Let's get the jab done," Johnson wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of him receiving the shot at a hospital.

The injection was carried out at the St. Thomas Hospital in London ” the nearest to the prime minister's residence ” where he was treated last year.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been under intense scrutiny over the recent weeks in light of reports about some recipients developing blood clots after immunization. However, the European Medicines Agency announced on Thursday it failed to find a link between the vaccine and increased risks of thrombosis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter London United Kingdom April All From Best Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

10 minutes ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

34 minutes ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

34 minutes ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

34 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

36 minutes ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.