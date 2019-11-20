UK Prime Minister Says Saw No Evidence of Russian Interference in UK Democratic Process

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had seen no evidence of Russian meddling in any UK democratic events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had seen no evidence of Russian meddling in any UK democratic events.

"There's absolutely no evidence that I've ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes," Johnson said, when asked about a dossier on alleged Russian interference.

The prime minister added that he saw no reason to change the publication schedule of the report in question.

Johnson was making a campaign appearance at an engineering company in Stockton-on-Tees ahead of the December general election.