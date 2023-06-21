UK Prime Minister Says Ukraine Capable of Exporting Electricity to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Ukraine has managed to recover its power grid to the point of being capable of exporting electricity to Europe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Earlier in June, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko asked Europe to significantly increase electricity supplies amid Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

"By February, over 40% of power generation was down, but now, because of that incredible ingenuity and defiance, Ukraine has got the grid back online and they are even able to start exporting electricity back to Europe," Sunak said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Despite a 29% drop in its GDP in 2022, Ukraine still has "great" investment opportunities, the British leader said.

The UK prime minster reiterated his country's preparedness to support Ukraine and its counteroffensive "for as long as it takes."

Hostilities left 40% to 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged, as of late 2022, prompting the country to suspend electricity exports. The Ukraine government announced resuming electricity exports to Poland and Moldova in April and Slovakia in May before halting them again, citing disproportionate domestic demand.