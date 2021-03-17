UK Prime Minister Says Will 'Definitely' Have AstraZeneca Vaccine in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he will definitely have a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, in the near future.

Over a dozen countries worldwide stopped using the UK-Swedish vaccine following several cases of post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis.

"I've finally got news that I've got to have my own jab very shortly, I'm very pleased to discover ... it will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," Johnson said in the UK parliament.