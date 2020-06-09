UK Prime Minister Says Will Not Support Protesters Who Violate Social Distancing Rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not support protesters who violate social distancing rules.

"I will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing, for the obvious reason that we risk a new infection at a critical time, just as we have made huge progress. An no, I will not support or indulge those who break the law, or attack the police, or desecrate public monuments," Johnson said.

"We have a democracy in this country. If you want to change urban landscape, you can stand for election, or vote for someone who will. And so I must say clearly that those who attack public property or the police, who injure the police officers who are trying to keep us all safe, those people will face the full force of the law," he said.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Monday that more than 137,000 people had taken part in protests against racial inequality and police violence against minorities in the United Kingdom.

Patel said over 30 police officers had suffered injuries during the protests, which turned violent in London. As a result, police officers made 135 arrests over the weekend.

African American man George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 400,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 6.9 million.