UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Should Resign If 'Let Bodies Pile' Comments Are True - Scottish Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:14 PM

UK Prime Minister Should Resign If 'Let Bodies Pile' Comments Are True - Scottish Lawmaker

The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK Parliament, Ian Blackford, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign if media reports claiming that he had allegedly said that he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose a third COVID-19 lockdown are true

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK Parliament, Ian Blackford, said on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign if media reports claiming that he had allegedly said that he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose a third COVID-19 lockdown are true.

"These comments are utterly abhorrent. If they are true, Boris Johnson has a duty to resign," Blackford wrote on his official Tweeter account.

The SNP lawmaker also said that Johnson must come to Parliament to give a statement and face questioning "on these shocking claims and the growing Tory sleaze scandal engulfing Westminster."

Citing unnamed sources, the Daily Mail newspaper online edition claimed on Sunday evening that after ordering a second COVID-19 lockdown in October, the Conservative prime minister had said: 'No more ****ing lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands!'

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace categorically denied the media reports, calling them a gossip story.

"None of this is serious. The prime minister has been utterly focused on delivering, alongside cabinet colleagues, the response to COVID," Wallace told Sky news broadcaster on Monday.

Health Secretary Nadine Dorries also took to the Tweeter to dismiss the report as an "outright lie" and a "mendacious, vexatious coordinated gossip" aimed at negatively influencing the upcoming May 6 local elections.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer, whose party has requested a full investigation into the way Johnson paid for the refurbishment of his official apartment in Downing Street and other claims of government ministers favouring friends with contracts, has reportedly said that he was astonished to read the newspaper's report and urged the prime minister to make a public statement about that.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Wallace United Kingdom May October Sunday Media Government Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt upgraded bilateral ties to advanced lev ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Capital records strongest ever quarte ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Signs Decree on Military Training Call-Up fo ..

36 seconds ago

Moldova's Dodon Urges Sandu to Schedule Snap Elect ..

37 seconds ago

Russia Sees Honduras as Promising Partner in Latin ..

39 seconds ago

Emirates Food Security Council approves the creati ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.