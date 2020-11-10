UK Prime Minister Speaks to Biden, Discusses Future Bilateral Agenda

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he spoke to US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said he is looking forward to strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States and to working with him on their "shared priorities."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he spoke to US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said he is looking forward to strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States and to working with him on their "shared priorities."

"I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities - from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister�s office added in a statement that Johnson also invited Biden to attend the COP26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow next year and that they looked forward to seeing each other in person when the UK hosts the G7 summit in 2021.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

A number of world leaders have already congratulated Biden on the election victory.