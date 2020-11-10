UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Speaks To Biden, Discusses Future Bilateral Agenda

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:52 PM

UK Prime Minister Speaks to Biden, Discusses Future Bilateral Agenda

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he spoke to US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said he is looking forward to strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States and to working with him on their "shared priorities."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he spoke to US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said he is looking forward to strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States and to working with him on their "shared priorities."

"I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities - from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister�s office added in a statement that Johnson also invited Biden to attend the COP26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow next year and that they looked forward to seeing each other in person when the UK hosts the G7 summit in 2021.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

A number of world leaders have already congratulated Biden on the election victory.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Democracy Twitter Trump Glasgow United Kingdom United States 2020 Media All From Race Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-sec ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project vi ..

41 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Baku Wanted, Achieved Equal Role for R ..

4 minutes ago

Spaniard Rahm confident of joining Seve in Masters ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Relieved Karabakh Ceasefire Reached, Hope ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.