UK Prime Minister Stable, Responding to Treatment - Representative

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital with symptoms is stable and responding to the treatment, a representative of the UK leader told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

According to the representative, Johnson is in good mood.

At a briefing for the UK reporters, the prime minister's representative said that Johnson was breathing himself and had no need for a lung ventilator. Johnson is not currently working but is in touch with some people, the prime minister's office said.