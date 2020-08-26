UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Stresses Need For Probe Into Navalny's Sickness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he was standing in solidarity with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and stressed the need for a probe into his sickness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he was standing in solidarity with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and stressed the need for a probe into his sickness.

"The poisoning of Alexey @navalny shocked the world. The UK stands in solidarity with him & his family.

We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable & the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done," Johnson said.

The Kremlin strongly disagrees with the claims of poisoning, which have not been substantiated so far, and is interested in finding out what happened to Navalny, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier in the day.

