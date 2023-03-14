MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that he will visit Washington in June, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

"It's great that we're going to see each other a lot over the next few months.

I was pleased to accept the president's invitation to visit him in DC in June," Sunak told reporters on Monday, following a trilateral AUKUS meeting in San Diego, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Biden, for his part, expressed the intention to visit Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the broadcaster reported, adding that the details of the visit will be revealed soon.

On Monday, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States agreed to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines and technology for their production.