UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option Of Military Assistance To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:52 PM

UK Prime Minister Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option of Military Assistance to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he did not rule out any options in providing military assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he did not rule out any options in providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"We have been discussing fighter combat aircrafts today," Sunak said at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy." Nothing is off the table."

Sunak also said that he had spoken with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, among other things, about providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons than Kiev currently had.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Kiev United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Building Walls Along ..

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Building Walls Along EU External Border

1 minute ago
 US Interest Rates Need to Stay High for 'Few Years ..

US Interest Rates Need to Stay High for 'Few Years' - New York Fed Chief

1 minute ago
 Two children killed, driver arrested as bus crashe ..

Two children killed, driver arrested as bus crashes into Quebec day care

1 minute ago
 Mastermind of 'Rawalpindi car blast' killed in cro ..

Mastermind of 'Rawalpindi car blast' killed in cross firing': CTD

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa ..

Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit During Visit to Sudan - ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighte ..

Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighter Aircraft for Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.