UK Prime Minister Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option Of Military Assistance To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he did not rule out any options in providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"We have been discussing fighter combat aircraft today," Sunak said at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy." Nothing is off the table."

Sunak also said that he had spoken with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, among other things, about providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons than Kiev currently had.

On Wednesday, Former UK Prime Boris Johnson called for the delivery of jets and tanks to Ukraine.

"It is time to give the Ukrainians the extra equipment they need to defeat (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and to restore peace to Ukraine. That means longer range missiles and artillery. It means more tanks. It means planes," Johnson said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Johnson said that the UK has over 100 Typhoon jets and more than 100 Challenger 2 tanks, adding that "the best single use for any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of the Ukrainians." However, the ex-prime minister acknowledged that the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine would require the support of Germany, Italy, and Spain, adding that this should not be a problem.

"Every time we have stepped up with more military support, the Ukrainians have responded and turned the tide of war. Now is the time to give them exactly what they need to finish the job," he said.

London has previously refused to deliver military aircraft to Kiev, saying that it would take years to train pilots to handle the equipment.

