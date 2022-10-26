UK Prime Minister Sunak Says Spoke to First Ministers of Wales, Scotland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had held talks with First Ministers of Wales and Scotland Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon.

"Good to speak to @PrifWeinidog and @NicolaSturgeon this evening," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

"I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom," he said.