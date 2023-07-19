MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he entered the office, with only 25% of UK citizens now having a favorable opinion of him, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday.

For comparison, as many as 65% of Britons have, on the contrary, an unfavorable view of the prime minister, as follows from the poll results.

Among supporters of the Conservative party led by Sunak, 47% hold a favorable view of him, against 45% holding an unfavorable one.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer has a better approval rating, with one in three of UK citizens viewing him favorably and 54% unfavorably, the poll showed.

The survey was conducted among 2,151 UK citizens aged 18 or older from July 13-14. The margin of error has not been specified.

The same poll, conducted in June, showed 27% of respondents being favorable of the UK prime minister and 61% being unfavorable.