Open Menu

UK Prime Minister Sunak's Approval Rating Lowest Since Entering Office - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UK Prime Minister Sunak's Approval Rating Lowest Since Entering Office - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he entered the office, with only 25% of UK citizens now having a favorable opinion of him, a YouGov poll showed on Wednesday.

For comparison, as many as 65% of Britons have, on the contrary, an unfavorable view of the prime minister, as follows from the poll results.

Among supporters of the Conservative party led by Sunak, 47% hold a favorable view of him, against 45% holding an unfavorable one.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer has a better approval rating, with one in three of UK citizens viewing him favorably and 54% unfavorably, the poll showed.

The survey was conducted among 2,151 UK citizens aged 18 or older from July 13-14. The margin of error has not been specified.

The same poll, conducted in June, showed 27% of respondents being favorable of the UK prime minister and 61% being unfavorable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same United Kingdom June July From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for l ..

Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for land owners

2 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

1 hour ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

4 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

4 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

5 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

5 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

5 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

6 hours ago

More Stories From World