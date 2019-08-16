UK Prime Minister Talks With Palestinian President, Affirms Support of Two-State Solution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received on Friday a phone call from President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, who congratulated Johnson with his appointment.

"The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on his appointment. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK remains committed to a two-state solution," Downing Street said in a statement.

Boris Johnson became the UK prime minister on July 24, after winning the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election.

Palestine and the United Kingdom have a long-standing relationship going back to the early 20th century. The country has been a consistent supporter of the Palestinian peace process, stating that its ultimate goal is to help both sides to negotiate peace settlement leading to both Israeli and Palestinian states existing peacefully alongside each other.