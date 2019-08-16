UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Talks With Palestinian President, Affirms Support Of Two-State Solution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:26 PM

UK Prime Minister Talks With Palestinian President, Affirms Support of Two-State Solution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received on Friday a phone call from President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, who congratulated Johnson with his appointment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received on Friday a phone call from President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, who congratulated Johnson with his appointment.

"The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on his appointment. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK remains committed to a two-state solution," Downing Street said in a statement.

Boris Johnson became the UK prime minister on July 24, after winning the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election.

Palestine and the United Kingdom have a long-standing relationship going back to the early 20th century. The country has been a consistent supporter of the Palestinian peace process, stating that its ultimate goal is to help both sides to negotiate peace settlement leading to both Israeli and Palestinian states existing peacefully alongside each other.

Related Topics

Election UK Century Prime Minister United Kingdom July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Finnish President Niinisto to Visit Ukraine for Ta ..

5 minutes ago

India May Change 'No First Use' Nuclear Policy Ami ..

5 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 18Th August

40 minutes ago

Greenlandic Lawmaker Expresses Disapproval Amid Ru ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Hopes India, Pakistan to Avoid Escalation O ..

40 minutes ago

US Informally Approves Sale of Dozens of F-16 Figh ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.