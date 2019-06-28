UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Theresa May Tells Putin UK To Respond To Use Of Chemical Weapons By Syrian 'Regime' - May's Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:17 PM

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Tells Putin UK to Respond to Use of Chemical Weapons by Syrian 'Regime' - May's Office

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said at her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday, that the United Kingdom would respond to any alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, May's office said in a press release

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May said at her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday, that the United Kingdom would respond to any alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, May's office said in a press release.

The United Kingdom, along with the United States and France, has been accusing the Syrian government of staging chemical weapon attacks in Idlib and other areas in Syria. Moscow has suggested that this has been done to justify missile strikes on Syria.

Syria has also refuted accusations.

"The Prime Minister met President Putin at the G20 ... As two permanent members of the UN Security Council, they also discussed issues of global concern, including the importance of keeping Iran in the nuclear deal and the need for President Putin to restrain [Syrian President Bashar] Assad's assault on Idlib. The Prime Minister underlined that the UK would respond firmly to any further use of chemical weapons by the regime," May's office said.

