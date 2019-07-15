UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Theresa May To Promise Funding To Electric Car Markers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

UK Prime Minister Theresa May to Promise Funding to Electric Car Markers - Reports

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to promise export funding guarantees to car makers producing electric engines and vehicles, local media said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to promise export funding guarantees to car makers producing electric engines and vehicles, local media said Monday.

Sources told Sky news channel that the incentives would be announced after the prime minister meets executives from Honda, Tesla, BP and Jaguar Land Rover.

The financial support will be part of a wider package of guarantees to companies playing a role in the electrification of the UK car industry.

The industry suffered a devastating blow this year after Nissan and Honda announced they would scale down production in the country, putting thousands of jobs on the chopping block.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vehicles Car Honda United Kingdom May Media From Industry Nissan Tesla Jaguar Land Rover Jobs

Recent Stories

Total of 120 People on Ukraine's Detainee Exchange ..

3 minutes ago

ADFD disburses AED92 billion in development, inves ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-Russia Provocations in Georgia Staged to Dera ..

3 minutes ago

Gas Pipeline Link in Central Syria Fixed After Act ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Urges Tourists to Observe Migration Laws Af ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Says Discussed Vyshinsky Case ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.