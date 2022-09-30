UK Prime Minister Threatens Russia With New Sanctions Over Referendums in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday that London would take new measures against Moscow in connection with the referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"We will not hesitate to take further action, including imposing more sanctions to cripple (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine.

We will ensure he loses this illegal war," Truss said on Twitter.

The prime minister attached a photo that states "the UK will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory."

On September 23-27, the LPR and DPR, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.