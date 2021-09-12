UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister To Announce Plan To Avoid Imposing Vaccine Passports In Winter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday plans to dismiss the introduction of vaccine passports in England for the winter, The Sunday Times reported.

This comes only a few days after reports that vaccine passports would be introduced in England by the end of the month for entry into nightclubs, cinemas and other indoor spaces.

Speaking with the BBC this morning, the country's health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the government "will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."

On Tuesday, Johnson is expected to announce which measures, in the absence of vaccination passports, will help contain COVID-19 this winter.

Meanwhile, 43.9 million people in the UK received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to 65.9% of the entire population.

