UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister To Ask Parliament To Hold Snap General Election On December 12

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

UK Prime Minister to Ask Parliament to Hold Snap General Election on December 12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he intends to propose holding early general elections on December 12

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he intends to propose holding early general elections on December 12.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament. If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12.

That's the way forward," Johnson said in a televised statement.

On Tuesday night, the UK parliament approved the Brexit bill in principle but voted to have more time to scrutinize the divorce deal, prompting Johnson to pause the legislation.

Johnson had to ask the European Union to extend Britain's exit deadline until the end of January, 2020. London is still awaiting the answer, which many expect to be positive.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Divorce London United Kingdom Brexit January December 2020 Election 2018

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

Chairman NAB asks investigation officers to work w ..

2 minutes ago

299 officials of Capital Development Authority tra ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt reinstates services of former Director ..

2 minutes ago

Shaikh Rashid calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Basel results

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.