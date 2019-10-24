UK Prime Minister to Ask Parliament to Hold Snap General Election on December 12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he intends to propose holding early general elections on December 12

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he intends to propose holding early general elections on December 12.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament. If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12.

That's the way forward," Johnson said in a televised statement.

On Tuesday night, the UK parliament approved the Brexit bill in principle but voted to have more time to scrutinize the divorce deal, prompting Johnson to pause the legislation.

Johnson had to ask the European Union to extend Britain's exit deadline until the end of January, 2020. London is still awaiting the answer, which many expect to be positive.